Brakpan police detective arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting his wife

Johannesburg - The abusive Brakpan police detective who allegedly brutally assaulted his wife was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the SAPS on Thursday evening after images of his allegedly battered wife did the rounds on social media. Ipid previously revealed that this incident was not the first, as the woman had allegedly been assaulted previously by her partner, Xolani Mthembeni Kunene, and the matter was investigated by the police watchdog.

However, the detective had been subsequently released on bail by the Protea Magistrate Court on August 2 last year. Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “His bail conditions were that he should not be in contact with the wife.” Ipid has assisted the wife to lay a second case against the detective, and this information will be used to make an application to the court to have his bail revoked.