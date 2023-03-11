Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Brakpan police detective arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting his wife

Images of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Detective Xolani Mthembeni Kunene. IOL has blurred the picture because it is graphic. Picture: Social media

Images of the woman who was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Detective Xolani Mthembeni Kunene. IOL has blurred the picture because it is graphic. Picture: Social media

Published 41m ago

Share

Johannesburg - The abusive Brakpan police detective who allegedly brutally assaulted his wife was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate and the SAPS on Thursday evening after images of his allegedly battered wife did the rounds on social media.

Ipid previously revealed that this incident was not the first, as the woman had allegedly been assaulted previously by her partner, Xolani Mthembeni Kunene, and the matter was investigated by the police watchdog.

However, the detective had been subsequently released on bail by the Protea Magistrate Court on August 2 last year.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said: “His bail conditions were that he should not be in contact with the wife.”

Ipid has assisted the wife to lay a second case against the detective, and this information will be used to make an application to the court to have his bail revoked.

More on this

“He will appear in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday, March 13 for this latest assault case,” said Suping.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimeSAPSIPIDGBVGender-Based ViolenceDomestic violence

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta