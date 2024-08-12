Independent Online
Sunday, November 17, 2024

Brave community patroller shot dead after confronting criminals

The body of community patroller Melusi Dladla was discovered in a bushy area by a passer-by, after he was killed by criminals. File Picture: Phando Jikelo

Published Aug 12, 2024

Police in North West said the body of a community patroller, 54-year-old Melusi Dladla, was discovered by a passer-by, in a bushy area.

The body was found at Zinniaville, close to the R510 road in Tlhabane, according to North West provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Adéle Myburgh.

After the discovery of the motionless body, Myburgh said emergency medical and rescue services personnel were called to the scene and they declared Dladla dead on the scene.

“Initial investigation indicated that Dladla was a community patroller and it is alleged that he was confronting two suspects, when he was shot in the neck,” said Myburgh.

Police in North West have launched a manhunt for assailants who killed community patroller Melusi Dladla. File Picture: Vector Images/Pixabay

Meanwhile, provincial police commissioner in North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has expressed “deep sadness” over the the brutal murder of the brave community member who was volunteering his time to protect the community.

Kwena vowed that police across the province will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

Additionally, Kwena requested community members who would like to participate in endeavours to safeguard their communities, to contact their local Community Police Forums, which work closely with the police.

Moreover, the provincial commissioner advised community patrollers not to work alone.

“Anyone with information that can assist the police in this murder investigation is requested to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Whalter Seome at the Tlhabane detectives on 082 773 0696. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or via the My SAPS App,” the police appealed.

