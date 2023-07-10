Brave off-duty cop takes on three robbers at fuel station and shoots one of them

A dedicated police officer confronted three men who were robbing a fuel station in Mpumalanga, and shot one of the robbers. Police spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened at Acornhoek near Bushbuckridge, when the unidentified police officer was off duty.

“Three robbery suspects at a certain fuel station reportedly came into a crossfire with an off-duty police officer immediately after staging a robbery. The incident occurred in the late afternoon of Wednesday,” said Mohlala. “According to information, it is said that on the said day around 5.45pm, three armed suspects stormed into the shop at the fuel station and held the cashier at gunpoint.” An off-duty police officer allegedly confronted three robbers and shot one of them. File Picture The assailants then robbed the cashier, and took an undisclosed amount of money and airtime as well as some cigarettes.

“It is further indicated that as the suspects were about to flee from the scene, an off-duty police officer who was somehow alerted about the incident came into the shop,” said Mohlala. “The member bravely confronted the armed suspects and, in the process, there was a shoot-out between him and the suspects. It is also reported that during this engagement, the member managed to shoot one of the robbers. However, his accomplices are said to have carried him to the car and together, they fled the scene.” A case of business robbery, with a count of attempted murder was being investigated by the police in Mpumalanga.

So far, Mohlala said no one has been arrested and the police are still in pursuit of the robbers. “Police urge anyone who might have information on the whereabouts of the suspects or perhaps know of a person who could have been shot recently and seeking medical attention. “Members of the public can immediately alert the police by calling the Crime Stop number at 086-001-0111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” said Mohlala.