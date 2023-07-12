Brawl between children ends with fatal beer bottle stabbing

Matsulu police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 12-year-old child who allegedly stabbed another 12-year-old to death using a broken bottle following a brawl during an indigenous game called Morabara. The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday morning, around 11:30 am at Matsulu C, outside Mbombela.

According to information related by another 12-year-old who reportedly witnessed the incident, the trio was playing an indigenous game (Morabara) when his two friends engaged in a brawl. It is further alleged that after a misunderstanding between the two, one of the children slapped the other with an open hand. The one assaulted grabbed two broken beer bottles and then allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times using both bottles.

The minor suspect fled the scene while the third child reported the matter to the victim's family. "The victim's family immediately took the victim to the clinic where he later succumbed to his injuries," police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said. "A murder case was opened at Matsulu Police Station and the minor suspect was later located and arrested that day around 3 pm," Mohlala said.

Mohlala added that probation officers were brought on board to assist as the case involves a minor and the suspect will undergo some kind of assessment in due course then more details regarding his court appearance will be communicated accordingly. Meanwhile, the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said she was saddened by the minor's murder. "This incident is uncalled for and in a way, the ordeal depicts some kind of moral decay in our society.