Brazilian man arrested at OR Tambo International Airport after cops recover cocaine valued at R1 million

A Brazilian national, who allegedly strapped cocaine valued at R1 million to his body before trying to enter South Africa, has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking. National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said the man was arrested moments after his flight arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport, in Gauteng.

“Police were following up on intelligence that a man aboard an identified aircraft from Sao Paulo — Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil was carrying drugs,” Mathe explained. She said as soon as the identified aircraft landed just before 7am, police identified the mule and took him for questioning while a team searched the aircraft and found a parcel of cocaine worth R1 million. “The cocaine was discovered — wrapped in plastic — leading police to believe that the consignment was strapped to his body,” Mathe said.

The arrest has been hailed by national SAPS commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, who warned that South Africa was not a playground for transnational organised crime and drug trafficking. “Our members throughout the country remain vigilant and ready to intercept these drug traffickers,” Masemola said. “It’s been a progressive two weeks for SAPS in so far as intercepting large quantities of drugs. R252 million worth of cocaine was seized in Western Cape, a Russian national was among those arrested,” he said.