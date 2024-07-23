Brazilian national entering SA caught with cocaine wrapped around his body

A Brazilian national appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng after attempting to smuggle drugs at the O R Tambo International Airport. Risclift Tadue Ramos, 36, was caught with a consignment of 4kg cocaine concealed in his body in cling wrap.

Ramos was arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) in Gauteng. The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said members of the Hawks’ Organised Crime Investigation team based in the East Rand operationalised intelligence after it received information about a drug mule that was scheduled to land at the O.R Tambo International Airport on Friday. “A multidisciplinary team approached the identified flight at the landing bay. The suspect was located. He had no checked-in luggage apart from what he was carrying,” Ramovha said.

“He was taken to the O.R. Tambo International Airport police station, and an interpreter was sourced after he indicated that he didn’t understand English. He admitted to the officers through the interpreter that he was in the possession of drugs,” he said. “Ramos was subjected to a body search, which revealed about 4kg of cocaine wrapped around his body. He was immediately arrested and charged with contravening the Drugs and Drug trafficking Act.” He made a brief court appearance on Monday and his case has been postponed until Tuesday, July 30, for a formal bail application.

The head of the Hawks in Gauteng, Major General Ebrahim Kadwa lauded the vigilance of the team involved and the intelligence acted upon. “We have acted to ensure that many methods that organised criminal groups employ to illegally import harmful illicit substances into the country are thwarted,” Kadwa said. [email protected]