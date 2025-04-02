Independent Online
Wednesday, April 2, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: Televangelist Timothy Omotoso found not guilty

Judgement in the case against Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso is currently being delivered in the Eastern Cape High Court.

Image by: Raahil Sain/Independent Media

Published 53m ago

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotsohas been found not guilty of the charges preferred against him. 

The 63-year-old and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced 32 counts of charges which included racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

At the last court appearance the National Prosecuting Authority said the judgement will mark a remarkable milestone the case that has been marred by delays for almost eight years since the arrest of the trio.

It is alleged that Omotoso, who was addressed as “the man of God”, was the leader of the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church and his co-accused were his assistants.

JDI had major branches in South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel, with Durban being its headquarters in the country.

This is a developing story . 

IOL News 

