BREAKING: One student killed, three injured in Walter Sisulu University protest shooting

A student at the Walter Sisulu University’s main campus in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, was killed while three others were injured during a protest at the campus, allegedly by a university employee. According to reports, an employee of the university opened fire on Tuesday morning after protesters allegedly set a vehicle alight near a student residence.

The university has since suspended all operations for the day. Police have not yet issued a statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, educational activist, Hendrick Makaneta, expressed outrage and deep sadness by the tragic shooting at Walter Sisulu University that reportedly claimed the life of a student and left three others injured.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured,” Makaneta said. “Universities should be safe havens for students, places where they can pursue their academic goals without fear of violence or harm.” Makaneta said the shooting at the university was a reminder that the government has failed to provide students with the safe and secure environment they deserve.

“We condemn this senseless act of violence in the strongest possible terms. “The use of firearms on campus is unacceptable and has no place in our society,” Makaneta said. He called on the South African Police Service (SAPS) to take immediate action to arrest the perpetrator and ensure that justice is served.