Breakthrough: Explosives supplier linked to ATM and drop-in safe bombings arrested

In a “major breakthrough” recorded in Mpumalanga, 36-year-old Mozambican national was nabbed while in possession of 58 explosives, seven explosive wires and one plastic bag containing soundless stone cracking powder. “The arrested foreign national is believed to be linked to a string of drop in safes, ATM bombings as well as unlawful trading with explosives in the province,” according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The suspect was arrested in Pienaar on Women’s Day, at around 1am. “Well sourced information led police to the suspect's rented room at Lihawu, outside the City of Mbombela where he was found with a number of explosives,” said Mohlala. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 36-year-old Mozambican man believed to be a supplier of explosives to syndicates which target ATMs and drop-in safes. Photo: SAPS Police said the man is expected to appear before the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing charges of unlawful possession of explosives.

“Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges pending investigation,” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed the arrest and commended police officers who successfully gathered the information as well as the team which executed the arrest and seizure. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 36-year-old Mozambican man believed to be a supplier of explosives to syndicates which target ATMs and drop-in safes. Photo: SAPS The frequent cash-in-transit heists, and ATM and drop-in safe bombings across the province have necessitated the provincial police commissioner to give police officers directives for the manhunt of the individuals involved in the criminal activities crippling the provincial economy, and the suppliers of both explosives and firearms.