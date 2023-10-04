Breakthrough: Grandson arrested for brutal murder of his 97-year-old gogo, stealing her social grant money

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his 97-year-old grandmother in Ramogale village, Ga-Mothapo, in Limpopo. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the alleged killer was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The nonagenarian was brutally murdered on September 26. Last week IOL reported that police had cast the net wide looking for her killers, thought to be unconnected to the gogo. “The 97-year-old was attacked and stabbed to death with a sharp object by unknown suspects while at her home. Her lifeless body was discovered by a relative at about 7.30am,” said Ledwaba.

A large sum of money, which the grandmother was saving from her social grant, was recovered in the grandson's room after the brutal murder of the 97-year-old woman. Picture: SAPS Police were notified and during initial investigations, Ledwaba said it was alleged that the killers were not known to the family members. “The dedicated team of investigators, including the Crime Intelligence Unit, immediately commenced with investigations and in no time, they cracked the case and uncovered evidence which connected the grandson who was also staying with the deceased. “The suspect (grandson) was arrested at the same residence in Ramogale village.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect also robbed the deceased of a large amount of cash which she has been saving from her monthly social grants,” said Ledwaba. Police officers managed to recover some of the money which was hidden in the grandson’s bedroom. The law enforcement agents also recovered other exhibits in the murder case, which include a knife which was found inside a pit toilet in the nearby tavern.