Breakthrough in Cradock farm murder as police arrest man hiding in bushes

A 28-year-old man who was being sought by police in connection with the murder of Matthys Van Niekerk in Cradock in the Eastern Cape has been arrested. On Friday morning,the SA Police Service arrested the suspect at a farm outside Hofmeyr.

Van Niekerk’s body was found with stab wounds at a farm, near route R390 outside Cradock, on August 30. Following the 65-year-old’s murder, police released an identikit of a man they believed could help them in solving the murder. Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police followed up information about his whereabouts, and the suspect was traced and apprehended while hiding in the bushy area of the farm few kilometres outside Hofmeyr.

“The SAPS welcomes the overwhelming support of the community and other sectors, especially the media whose efforts led to the arrest of the accused.” The man is expected to make his first appearance in the Cradock Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murder, said Nkohli. In another incident, Bethelsdorp detectives are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a murder and attempted murder of two security guards in Kwanoxolo on Thursday morning.

