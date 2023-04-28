Breakthrough in murder case of two women shot dead and their VW Polo stolen

Durban - Hours after the bodies of two Gqeberha women were found with bullet wounds, police have made arrests. According to police, the bodies of the two women, aged 36 and 40, were found on a gravel road in Joe Slovo on Wednesday.

A day later, police arrested two suspects in the Engcobo area. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the women had been travelling in VW Polo. “It is further alleged they had dropped off the 36-year-old woman’s daughter at a school in Motherwell. That was the last time anyone had seen or heard of the women,” she said.

Naidu said at around 10am that same day, police were alerted by a person who was walking on the gravel road between Nyamazana and Dubai informal settlement of two bodies lying on the road. “Both women sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” she said. Naidu said their names were being withheld until a formal identification is done.

She said the car had been stolen. “Further investigations revealed that the vehicle was in the Engcobo area,” she said. At around 5pm on April 27, police stopped the vehicle on a gravel road in Cobosi.

“A 26-year-old male was arrested on a charge of possession of suspected stolen vehicle and murder. The vehicle was also impounded,” she said. At around 6pm, another suspect, 30, was arrested. “Both suspects are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court next week,” Naidu said.