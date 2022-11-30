Brian Molefe and co-accused in Transnet R398m corruption case due back in court in April next year

Pretoria – Former Transnet group chief executive Brian Molefe and his co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday in the Transnet R398.4 million corruption case. State advocate Thembela Bakamela told the court the matter would be postponed to April 20.

Story continues below Advertisement

Molefe appeared alongside former chief executive Siyabonga Gama, former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former group chief financial officer Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi. The five, along with representatives of private companies Mckinsey and Companies SA, Regiments Capital and Trillian Asset Management, have been charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 worth over R54 billion. Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, said Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and the contract value and scope for the services required later ballooned to more than R305m.

She said the accused had also been charged in connection with R93m that was paid to Trillian Asset Management – another Gupta-affiliated entity – in 2015. The group was arrested after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report on state capture recommended that Molefe, Gama, Ramosebudi and others associated with the alleged corruption should face criminal prosecution. Molefe, Singh and Gama were released on bail of R50 000 each at their first court appearance in August.

Story continues below Advertisement