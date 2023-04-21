Brian Molefe and co-accused in Transnet R398m corruption case postponed to June

Pretoria -Former Transnet group chief executive Brian Molefe and his co-accused appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Thursday in the Transnet R398.4 million corruption case, where their matter was postponed to June 29. Molefe appeared alongside former chief executive Siyabonga Gama, former group chief financial officer Anoj Singh, former group chief financial officer Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi.

The five, along with representatives of private companies Mckinsey and Companies SA, Regiments Capital and Trillian Asset Management, have been charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 worth over R54 billion. Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, said Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly on-boarded, and the contract value and scope for the services required later ballooned to more than R305m. She said the accused had also been charged in connection with R93m that was paid to Trillian Asset Management – another Gupta-affiliated entity – in 2015.

The group of 11 in total was arrested after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report on state capture recommended that Molefe, Gama, Ramosebudi and others associated with the alleged corruption should face criminal prosecution. Speaking to IOL, Seboka said one of the accused, Eric Wood, also brought an application for his bail conditions relaxed for him to travel overseas. Seboka said Wood intended to travel twice in April and December. The purpose of the visit is to see his parents and daughter.

Seboka said Wood’s application was not denied. He will hand back his travel documents upon his return to the country. The five, along with representatives of private companies Mckinsey and Companies SA, Regiments Capital and Trillian Asset Management, have been charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with Transnet’s procurement of 1 064 locomotives in 2015 worth over R54 billion.

Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority, said Gupta-linked Regiments Capital was irregularly onboarded and the contract value and scope for the services required later ballooned to more than R305m. She said the accused had also been charged in connection with R93m that was paid to Trillian Asset Management – another Gupta-affiliated entity – in 2015. The group was arrested after Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s report on state capture recommended that Molefe, Gama, Ramosebudi and others associated with the alleged corruption should face criminal prosecution.