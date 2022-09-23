Brits serial rapist sentenced to four life terms and 80 years’ imprisonment

Kgatlane was found guilty of 10 counts of rape and nine counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances. He was acquitted on one count of rape and kidnapping after the witness was not available to testify.

Kgatlane raped a total of 14 women between 2009 and 2013. Six of the women were below the age of 18. The youngest of his victims was 14 years old, while the oldest was 37 years old.

“He would target women walking at night, threaten them with a knife or tell them he has a gun. He would then drag them to nearby bushes, stadium toilets and abandoned buildings, where he raped them,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said Kgatlane was arrested in August 2013 in Mpumalanga after an informer told the police of his whereabouts. Police also found a phone he took from one of his victims.