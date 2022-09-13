Broadcast journalists asked to leave Senzo Meyiwa trial

Durban - More drama unfolded in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial as the third witness was expected to take the stand in the Pretoria High Court. Three media houses were asked to leave the courthouse over allegations they chased the witness with cameras.

According to State advocate George Baloyi the witness was literally chased by members of the media with cameras wanting to take his photo. Baloyi said this had petrified and unsettled the witness, who had to be taken to a room. “While we support the coverage from the media, events from this morning are unacceptable.

“Intrusive, overbearing conduct by the media against the witness is a cause for concern.” Baloyi asked that the court reiterate guidelines. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela asked those media houses who were responsible to leave court proceedings and discuss the way forward with the court manager.

He said the media should not be above the law and especially if it affects people coming to give testimony. Five people have been charged with the murder of Meyiwa, who was killed in 2014 in Vosloorus. On Monday the State said the names of witnesses in the trial would not be made public, for their safety. However, speculation was rife that people in the house were going to testify and then a neighbour.

