Brook Cheuvront: SANParks reveals details on how missing American hiker's lifeless body was found on Table Mountain

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that a missing hiker, who was presumed to be lost on Table Mountain, was found dead. South African Parks (SANParks) spokesperson JP Louw said on Saturday, the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) operations room was notified by Metro Emergency that a missing hiker was reported on Table Mountain.

Brook Cecilia Cheuvront, 20, went hiking on Saturday at Devils Peak at Table Mountain National Park near Cape Town before her body was found on Sunday. SANParks said the hiker left her accommodation around 12pm to go up the mountain. Her friends did not hear from her since she left, and the tracking app never updated since she left her residence.

“An initial search was conducted by SANParks rangers, Wilderness Search and Rescue members, and trail runners until late that evening (on Saturday) when it was no longer practical to continue. Unfortunately, she could not be located at the time. The following morning the search was resumed and conducted on foot,” said Louw. All agencies were once again dispatched but the search still proved unsuccessful. “The City of Cape Town’s piloted aircraft was then also deployed to assist with the search resulting in the location of the missing hiker's body on the slopes of the mountain,” said Louw.

SANParks said circumstances around the hiker's death are still being investigated and further details about this incident will be provided as and when necessary. “SANParks extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time. We also express our sincere gratitude to our stakeholders and staff involved in this operation,” said Louw. In the same media statement, the Table Mountain National Park management has reminded visitors to take note of the following safety tips:

• Do activities in groups • Choose your route carefully and stick to it • Allow yourself enough time - start early

• Inform someone of your route and what time you are expected back • Always wear waterproof clothing, and wear walking shoes or hiking boots • Save the Table Mountain National Park emergency number into your phone before setting off

Table Mountain National Park Emergency Number is 086 110 6417. Wilderness Search and Rescue Number 021 937 0300 or dial 112. Meanwhile, Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie told IOL that a search party found the woman's body at around 2pm on Sunday. "We can confirm that the body of the missing hiker was found by a search party at about 2pm on Sunday, September 22, 2024, in an area which is part of Devil's Peak and retrieved by EMS helicopter," said Pojie.