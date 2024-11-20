Brother charged with incest and sentenced for fathering his mentally-challenged sister’s children

A 34-year-old man was found guilty and sentenced by the Bloemfontein Regional Court on a charge of incest against his 31-year-old mentally-challenged sister in the Free State. It was the second time the man was brought to the court on the same charge.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Sergeant Sinah Mpakane said during the trial, it was learned that on July 14, 2023, the complainant was in the process of applying for a Sassa Child Support grant and was talking to a social worker at Lemo Mall. The social worker found out that the woman had a child by her brother and was pregnant with another which was also his. With incest having taken place and the victim not being able to consent to sex, the social worker went to report a case of incest against the brother.

The siblings had been staying together at their parents’ house in Rocklands, Bloemfontein. “It was further determined that they had a sexual relationship, and he fathered two children of the victim, who is mentally-challenged,” said Mpakane. The ages of the children were not disclosed.