Brothers arrested in Eswatini for AKA’s murder intend to oppose extradition to SA

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, two men allegedly linked to the February 2022 murders of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, intend to oppose their extradition to South Africa. The brothers appeared in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court in the Eswatini Kingdom on Tuesday. The case was postponed to May 14.

According to their lawyer, Sivesonkhe Ngwenya, the men are unhappy with the application for extradition that was filed by the SA authorities. Ngwenya said a notice has already been filed to oppose the extradition application. He added that the defence was unable to file its opposing affidavits because after initially reading through the application, they sent a request for further particulars in order to plead properly on what is specifically requested.

Magistrate David Khumalo postponed the matter to next month so the respondents could go through all the documents. “The applicants have not opposed this request. So, on 14 May, when the matter comes back to court, it is ordered that the respondents come back to the court having fully gone through the papers and having taken full instructions, including indicating whether or not the application has been opposed,” the magistrate said. Last month, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola signed off on a request to extradite two brothers.

The pair were arrested in February. The brothers are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea respectively. The Ndimandes along with five others, two of whom are also their brothers, face charges relating to AKA and Tibz’s murders. Who are the suspects in the AKA, Tibz murder case?

Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi Lindani Ndimande Siyanda Myeza

Mziwethemba Gwabeni Lindokuhle Ndimande Siyabonga Ndimande