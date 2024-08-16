Brothers wanted for AKA’s murder have 15 days to appeal court’s extradition ruling

Two brothers, living in Eswatini and wanted for the murders of AKA and Tibz, have 15 days to appeal the court's decision granting South Africa's request for the men to be extradited. Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested in February this year and charged with the murders of AKA, real name Keirnan Forbes and Tibz, real name Tebello Motsoane.

On Friday, the Manzini Magistrate's Court granted SA's application to have the men sent back home. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the brothers may appeal the court's ruling. She explained that if the men do appeal, then a Notice of Appeal should be filed within the 15-day court period with the high court.

"Dates are then arranged with the presiding judge on the filings of heads of argument by both parties. Whereupon the matter is set down for the appeal to be heard," she said. If the appeal is dismissed, the men will be sent home on a date decided by Interpol Eswatini and Interpol SA. However, if they do not appeal within the stipulated time, then the record of the proceedings will be transmitted to the Prime Minister of Eswatini to decide on the surrender of the respondents to South Africa.

"Following the Prime Minister’s decision to surrender, Interpol Eswatini and Interpol SA will decide on a date of handover," Ramkisson-Kara said. The pair will join Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande in the dock at their next appearance. The four Ndimande men are believed to all be brothers. They are also linked to the murders of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo, which took place in eManzimtoti and Berea, respectively.