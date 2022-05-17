‘Brutality’ by Gauteng traffic cop will be handled without fear or favour, say authorities

Pretoria – The Gauteng Traffic Police said one of its members, seen in a trending video forcefully apprehending a man after allegedly shooting him, has been put on precautionary suspension. “We are aware of the video that has been widely circulated on social media platforms and we can report that the officer in question is employed as the traffic police officer within Gauteng Traffic Police under the Department of Community Safety,” Sello Maremane, Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson told IOL.

“The department has since decided to put the officer in question on precautionary suspension pending the final outcome of the case,” he said. In the two minute video, the person narrating while capturing the video alleges that the man lying on the ground has been shot in the leg by the officer in Gauteng Traffic Police Uniform. The officer can be seen cocking his handgun, and is stepping on the man lying on the road. The policeman then drags the hapless man to the edge of the road, but continues to step on his head with his boots.

This is video 1/2 featured on #CrimeWatch @eNCA DSTV403 last night. The incident took place on the East Rand recently. The @GTP_Traffstats shot the victim in the leg and damaged his father’s car. He has still not been suspended. @GP_CommSafety @FaithMazibukoSA pic.twitter.com/DEzwnSy65m — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 16, 2022 Maremane said Gauteng Traffic Police officers are urged to act within the confines of the law. “The department encourages our law enforcement officers to conduct themselves in a lawful manner in line with the constitution of the Republic of South Africa. “This act of brutality will be thoroughly investigated and the law will take its course without fear or favour,” he said.

Last year, the Gauteng Traffic Police said it was deeply concerned by “unpleasant remarks” made by one of its chief provincial inspectors during a heated altercation with shop attendants in a video that also went viral on social media. At the time, Maremane said the incident happened in Heidelberg. In the video, Gauteng Traffic Police said their officer can be heard uttering and exchanging “unpleasant remarks” with the cellphone shop staff. The policeman tells the unidentified shop attendant that she would lose the R600 she earns.

“I am a customer here. That R600 that you are earning, you will lose it, I tell you. You think you are smart. You should go to school. I am educated. You are f...... stupid. You will see,” the officer said, while seemingly recording the woman. The shop assistant can be heard hitting back: “Say it again. You also go to school. You are also stupid. You tell people that they are bitches and they are sluts. You will also lose yours (job).” IOL