Bryanston mansion linked to Hamilton Ndlovu sold for R7.1 million on auction

A Bryanston mansion linked to controversial businessman Hamilton Ndlovu, who has been fingered in PPE corruption, has been sold on auction for R7.1 million after the North Gauteng High Court dismissed an application to stop the auction sale. Companies linked to Ndlovu scored PPE tenders to the tune of R172 million from the National Health Laboratory Services. The Special Tribunal set aside the contracts and ordered that Ndlovu, and associated companies pay back R158 million with interest.

The Special Investigation Unit has welcomed the ruling which dismissed an application by the Zaisan Khaihatsu (PTY) LTD, whose sole director is Nokuthula Mokoena, a woman linked to Ndlovu. The matter was dismissed with costs. The SIU and the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) had accepted an offer of R7.1 million for the Bryanston home as part of the implementation of investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover losses suffered by NHLS and the public.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the luxury house was auctioned in July after a final forfeiture order was confirmed by the Special Tribunal confirmed in January. Kganyago said the companies linked to Ndlovu were awarded contracts by “abusing the emergency procurement procedures that the NHLS adopted to respond to the Covid-19 disaster during the first half of 2020”. “The SIU obtained and analysed the bank statements of Ndlovu's front companies and other companies and individuals linked to him. Instead, almost 90% of the funds flowed to Ndlovu for his personal use.