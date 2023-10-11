Buffalo City Metro destroys fake pesticides, insecticides alleged to have been illegally smuggled into South Africa

The Buffalo City Metro seized and destroyed fake pesticides and insecticides from several businesses that are owned by foreign nationals. These products are believed to have been illegally smuggled into the country. The operation was conducted at the Acardia Mall on Tuesday following an intelligence tip that these products had been smuggled into the country illegally and sold in large quantities.

"These products are sold illegally as the premises in question are also not registered for trade with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development (DALRRD)," Acting General Manager for Municipal Health Services Luyanda Madikizela said. "Our inspection follows an operation that was coordinated by South African Police Service (SAPS) last Wednesday as part of Interpol International Week, in which the Metro also participated," said Madikizela. Madikizela further added that large quantities of pesticides and insenticides were detained and verified by DALRRD and were found to be illegal.

"This is why the municipal health services are accompanied by law enforcement to seize all illegal products, and these will be disposed of through the services of a registered hazardous waste collector. "The total value of products that were seized today is R8,983," Madikizela said. He also said that other premises within Buffalo City that are known to be selling the same pesticides and insecticides will also be visited to ensure the safety of communities.