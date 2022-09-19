Bullet-ridden vehicle found abandoned on N2 near Sibaya

Durban – A bullet-ridden vehicle was found abandoned in the middle of the N2 highway on Monday morning. There was nobody in the vehicle.

Story continues below Advertisement

Marshall Security's Andreas Mathios said they received reports of a vehicle found near the Sibaya precinct. Mathios said the vehicle was probably involved in an incident which still had to be confirmed by the SAPS. The SAPS have been approached for comment.

More on this Man found dead in passenger seat of bullet-ridden vehicle on the N2, near Sibaya

According to radio reports, traffic has been severely affected. A week ago, in a separate incident, a 45-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle on the N2 near Sibaya. Police said they were investigating a case of murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balram said a pedestrian contacted them after he discovered the blue Haval H6 with several bullet holes idling on the side of the N2 near Sibaya Casino. “The caller also informed the controller on duty that a passenger in the vehicle was shot and appeared to be deceased.” Balram said a firearm was found in the vehicle and the driver was nowhere to be seen.

Story continues below Advertisement