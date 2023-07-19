Bursts of tears, laughter in court as Zandile Khumalo breaks down while narrating Senzo Meyiwa’s death

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Wednesday briefly adjourned the court as the State’s first witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Zandile Khumalo wept uncontrollably in the dock. Zandile is a musician and socialite Kelly Khumalo’s younger sister. Kelly was in a romantic relationship with Meyiwa at the time of his death in 2014.

The court resumed on Wednesday morning with Zandile narrating how a bleeding Meyiwa was carried in his BMW X6 and rushed to Botshelong Hospital after he was shot at the Khumalo house on October 26, 2014. She said as they drove to the health facility, she touched Meyiwa’s body and felt that his body was getting cold, and his eyes were wide open. At that juncture, Zandile started weeping uncountably. She kept wiping her face with a white tissue, and struggled to speak.

The judge then announced a five minutes break. As Zandile walked out of the court, the five men arrested for the brutal murder of Meyiwa, laughed loudly. Moments later, Zandile returned to the court, but continued crying as she was led by senior prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi in giving her testimony.

Judge Mokgoatlheng has emphasised that previous proceedings in the high profile trial have been nullified, as he took over from the embattled Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela. Last week, an order was issued nullifying the trial held by Maumela in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. The five men - Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifokuhle Ntuli - are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of an unlicensed firearm as well as possession of ammunition.