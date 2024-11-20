Burundi nationals in court for allegedly kidnapping teenager

Three Burundi nationals are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Wednesday on charges of abduction. This comes after a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped a week ago.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the suspects were arrested on Sunday and Monday. “The persistence and dedication of a multi-disciplinary team, consisting Provincial Organised Crime Anti-Kidnappings Investigations, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Crime Intelligence, POCC Combat team, Hostage Negotiations and the City of Cape Town, dedicated to deal with hijackings and kidnappings, ensured that three suspects linked to a kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl a week ago, will see their day in court following their arrests on Sunday and Monday,” Pojie said. He said on Sunday, November 17, the multi-disciplinary team reacted to intelligence received and conducted a tracing and take-down operation which led them to a house in Visagie Street in Parow.

“The team apprehended two 30-year-old suspects in connection with the abduction of a 14-year-old girl who was reported as missing at Samora Machel SAPS on November 13, 2024. The 14-year-old victim was reunited with her family,” Pojie said. Ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a third suspect on Monday, November 18. “The three Burundi nationals are scheduled to make their first court appearance in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 on charges of abduction,” Pojie said.