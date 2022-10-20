Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, October 20, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Bus driver flees after accident leaves two pupils dead, 58 others injured

Bus overturns, leaving two children dead, fifty-eight others injured. Picture: ER24

Bus overturns, leaving two children dead, fifty-eight others injured. Picture: ER24

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - A bus driver allegedly fled from an accident scene which left two pupils dead and 58 others injured.

The bus had veered off the road and down an embankment in Wedela, Carletonville, on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane who was shocked by the accident.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we wish to convey our sincerest sympathies towards the families of the learners who lost their lives due to this unfortunate accident.

“We will provide the necessary counselling and support to all those affected by this occurrence. We call upon all our scholar transport drivers to always be alert and make sure our learners travel safely at all times," said Chiloane.

More on this

She said the incident occurred around the Western Deep mine shaft #2 in the afternoon as learners were being transported home.

“It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus and caused an accident that led to 63 learners, who were on board, being injured and hospitalised at the local medical facility.”

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, said a triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two learners, a grade 8 boy and a grade 10 girl from Wedela Technical High School, who were on board the bus were declared dead at the scene.

“On the assessment of the other patients, medics found that approximately 58 other children, aged between 12 and 18, had sustained minor to serious injuries.

“The children were treated, and the seriously injured were provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.” said Meiring.

Story continues below Advertisement

Chiloane said police were currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are also trying to find the driver, who allegedly fled the scene following the accident.

A psychosocial support team has been dispatched by the department of education to the school to provide urgent trauma support, which will also be extended to the families of the deceased learners.

IOL

Related Topics:

educationaccident and emergency incidentDepartment of Basic EducationSAPSRoad Accidents

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta