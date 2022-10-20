Bus driver flees after accident leaves two pupils dead, 58 others injured

Johannesburg - A bus driver allegedly fled from an accident scene which left two pupils dead and 58 others injured. The bus had veered off the road and down an embankment in Wedela, Carletonville, on Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane who was shocked by the accident. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, and we wish to convey our sincerest sympathies towards the families of the learners who lost their lives due to this unfortunate accident. “We will provide the necessary counselling and support to all those affected by this occurrence. We call upon all our scholar transport drivers to always be alert and make sure our learners travel safely at all times," said Chiloane.

She said the incident occurred around the Western Deep mine shaft #2 in the afternoon as learners were being transported home. “It is alleged that the driver lost control of the bus and caused an accident that led to 63 learners, who were on board, being injured and hospitalised at the local medical facility.” ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, said a triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients.

Story continues below Advertisement

Two learners, a grade 8 boy and a grade 10 girl from Wedela Technical High School, who were on board the bus were declared dead at the scene. “On the assessment of the other patients, medics found that approximately 58 other children, aged between 12 and 18, had sustained minor to serious injuries. “The children were treated, and the seriously injured were provided pain-relief medication before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.” said Meiring.

Story continues below Advertisement