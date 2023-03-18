Bus passenger arrested in Sedgefield for dealing in dagga

Cape Town - Western Cape police confiscated 21 kilograms of dagga and arresting a woman for dealing in drugs on the N2 highway at Sedgefield near Knysna on Friday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Knysna Crime Prevention Unit members and Western Cape provincial traffic officers conducted a roadblock at the entrance to Sedgefield where they stopped a passenger bus.
“A search of the vehicle ensued and members got a scent of cannabis in the baggage compartment of the bus,” Spies said.
Spies said the search led to the discovery of a travelling bag with 21 packets of dagga stashed inside. The consignment was positively linked to a 34-year-old passenger on board and police confiscated the find and arrested the suspect.
Spies said that preliminary investigation revealed that the woman boarded the bus in Durban and drugs were destined for delivery in the Overberg.
He confirmed that the suspect remained in police custody and was expected to appear in the Knysna Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
IOL