Business robbery suspect nabbed after store heist

A robbery suspect was apprehended on Monday morning following a heist at a general dealer in Ntombe near Trenance Park, KwaZulu-Natal. The KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed the incident and that they are investigating the case.

“Police in Verulam are investigating a case of business robbery following an incident in which two armed suspects reportedly entered a business premises on Sunday, November 16 and took cellphones and cash. “A 30-year-old man was later arrested and is expected to appear today in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court,” said Netshiunda. The Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson, Prem Balram said according to reports, two men entered the shop, while a third waited outside. One of the men inside produced a firearm, holding the shop owner and two employees at gunpoint.

“The owners eight month old daughter was also in the shop at the time. The suspects stole three cellphones and cash before they fled on foot,” said Balram. An employee of the store gave chase and, with the help of community members, managed to catch one of the suspects. The man was allegedly assaulted by the crowd before being handed over to members of Rusa, who arrived at the scene around 10.31am.