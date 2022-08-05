Businessman, 40, confesses to grooming, rape of girl,12, after social media interaction

Cape Town – A 40-year-old man has been granted bail in the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape after confessing to grooming and raping a 12-year-old. The businessman confessed to grooming the girl from December and raping her in July.

The court granted the man R10 000, despite the State prosecutor vehemently opposing his release. Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila said the man confessed to his crime in court. “He confessed to the rape during the bail application telling the court that he thought she was older than 12 years old.

“He also indicated he had three other girlfriends – two in Grabouw and another one in Hermanus but both were older,” Ntabazalila said. The court heard the grooming started while the victim was 11 years old and via social media. The man confessed to having physical contact with the young girl three or four times but claimed there were no sexual acts at the time.

After granting him bail, Ntabazalila said the accused in the matter was given a set of bail conditions by the court. “After setting bail, the court set conditions that he is not allowed to visit Hawston and not to make direct or indirect contact with the complainant,” Ntabazalila said. The matter has been postponed until October 13 for further investigation.

