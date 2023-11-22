Businessman in hot water over R17 million Sars tax fraud

An East London businessman arrested on allegations he defrauded the South African Revenue Services (Sars) of almost R17 million has been released on bail. According to the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks), Ntobeko Mayezana was arrested in a joint operation between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday.

Explaining the charges, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged that during the periods of 2019 and 2020, Mayezana as the sole director of Siyasebenza Tarring and Construction company allegedly unlawfully and intentionally made misrepresentations to Sars. “He allegedly submitted fictitious Value Added Tax (VAT) 201 returns by forging contracts, bank statements and invoices to obtain undue refunds.” Mgolodela said the company returns were randomly selected for auditing where some discrepancies were identified.

“The matter was referred to the Hawks for intensive probing. “Investigations revealed that Sars suffered financial prejudice to the value of more than R17 million.” Mayezana, 46, made his first court appearance in East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

“He was released on R15,000 bail.” Mgolodela said the matter was adjourned to January 17 for a regional court date. Provincial Hawks head, Major General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya commended the investigating team for for the “sterling effort in an endeavour to curb the conducts that rip off the coffers of the country’s revenue.”