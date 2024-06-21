Businessman who laundered over R3 million from government department sentenced

The matter was investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks) after a senior official in the Free State Department of Public Works became suspicious in 2015.

The Hawks’ provincial spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo said the official became suspicious of fraudulent payments made to a company owned by Eyberg, known as New Horizone Beleging.

“The company had a lease agreement with the department for a building in Harrismith. It was discovered that the accused and his company were submitting inflated and fraudulent invoices for the property. These fraudulent payments were for rates, water, and electricity. As a result of the fraudulent activities, the Department of Public Works was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R3 million,” Singo said.