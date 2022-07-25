Businessmen accused of murdering Mogalakwena councillor denied bail

Rustenburg - Two businessmen accused of killing two councillors in Mogalakwena municipality in Limpopo were denied bail at the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Petros Mashamaite and James Chuma are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, and two counts of murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Samuel Seruputlane Mokonyane and Nkholo Frans Mangadi, who are accused 1 and 4, have abandoned their bail application. “It is alleged that the accused killed two ANC Mogalakwena councillors, Vaaltyn Kekana, 54, and Ralph Kanyane, 32, in 2019. During the time of the incident, Kekana was about to table a report to the municipal council, regarding irregular expenditure or maladministration in the Mogalakwena municipality,” said NPA spokesperson in Limpopo division, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi. She said during the bail hearing, Mashamaite testified that he was the breadwinner, has a permanent job, businesses and a medical condition, that does not allow him to be incarcerated.

“He further told the court that the deceased were his comrades and he did not kill them. He concluded his application, by asking the court to release him and will abide by the conditions until the matter is finalised. “The State opposed Mashamaite's bail, stating potential interference with the state witnesses as he knows them. The State further mentioned that he will be able to get medical attention in custody, State advocate. Calvin Chauke concluded by saying, it will not be in the interest of justice to release the applicant on bail." Chuma on the other hand submitted his affidavit and indicated that he would want to take care of his children, and his businesses.

“He also told the court that he cannot be incarcerated, as he is innocent. Advocate Chauke, in his submission, told the court that in respect of his businesses, he did not submit any proof to the court to confirm that indeed his businesses would suffer due to his incarceration. “The State concluded by saying that Chuma's circumstances do not qualify as exceptional circumstances. The court denied them bail because the two applicants failed to establish exceptional circumstances that in the interest of justice, permit them to be admitted to bail.” The case was postponed to August 19, to serve the accused with the indictment.

