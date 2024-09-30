Businesswoman accused of pocketing nearly R200,000 for ghost employees during Covid-19 pandemic, out on bail

A Free State businesswoman who appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate’s Court has been released on bail. Maletsatsi Julia Mathibela, 49, has been charged with fraud and money laundering relating to Covid-19 funds.

Mathibela was arrested on Friday, September 27, by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks). The provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said the matter is being investigated by detectives from the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bethlehem. “It is alleged that on September 27, 2020, the suspect applied for the Covid-19 relief fund with the Department of Labour. An amount over R199,000 was claimed on behalf of employees purported to be working for her company. However, investigations revealed that such employees never existed,” Mohobeleli said.

Mathibela appeared in court on the same day of her arrest and was released on R5,000 bail. The matter against her has been postponed until November 18. In an unrelated incident, two brothers were arrested for allegedly murdering a 29-year-old man in Heilbron. Police said the incident was called in on Sunday at about 5am about an alleged murder in Willemse Street in the Sandersville area.