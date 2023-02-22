Businesswoman, bodyguard shot while dropping her daughter off at nursery school

Durban - Police are investigating two cases of attempted murder after a woman and a male private security guard were shot and wounded outside a crèche in Bedfordview. The incident took place on Tuesday after 7.30am.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the businesswoman had just dropped her child at a nursery school when she was accosted by a gunman who shot at her while she was inside the school yard. “The other suspect/s shot the owner of the private security company who had parked his car outside the nursery school. “It is alleged that the owner of the private security company was escorting the businesswoman during the time of the shooting.”

Masondo said both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre for treatment. Their condition is unknown. Police said the motive for the shooting could not be confirmed. “Police are on a lookout for the suspects and are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects,” Masondo said.

