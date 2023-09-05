Bust! Mozambican taxi driver nabbed with 50kg of heroin at Lebombo border post

Approximately 50 kilograms of drugs - suspected to be heroin - were found in the possession of a 37-year-old taxi driver of Mozambican nationality at Lebombo Port of Entry at about 1pm on Monday afternoon. South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said members of the SAPS working at the border arrested the suspect during their routine duties when they stopped a white Toyota Quantum minibus with North West registration plates.

During the search of the vehicle, which was carrying commuters at the time, members discovered suspected drugs in the form of powder concealed inside plastic containers in the taxi’s trailer. Prior to arresting the driver, members used apparatus to determine whether or not the substance discovered was, in fact, drugs. As a result, the suspect was charged with drug trafficking. The suspect made an appearance in the Komatipoort Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.