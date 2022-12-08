Busted: Alert cops foil robbery plans, allegedly by 5 Limpopo men travelling in getaway Fiat Uno

Pretoria - Police in Sekhukhune District have foiled a planned robbery, and arrested five armed male suspects, aged between 22 and 45, who were travelling in a Fiat Uno. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the five were arrested on Tuesday for possession of an unlicensed firearm and live ammunition.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Members of the SAPS Limpopo Highway Patrol Unit received information from the community about the suspicious motor vehicle, a Fiat Uno, that was roaming around Manapyane and Mamphokgo villages. The members tactically drove around the streets and successfully accosted the suspected Fiat in a certain homestead,” said Ledwaba. “They then strategically approached the occupants and, in the process of searching the suspects, found two unlicensed firearms and live ammunition. One revolver was positively linked with a Westenburg case number and the other revolver was discovered with a serial number filled off.” Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended police officers “for their commitment and hard work”.

The five suspects are expected to appear in court soon, on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as conspiracy to commit crime. In June, Hadebe assembled “a high-level team” of investigators to work around the clock in hunting down assailants who brutally killed four people and burnt their bodies during a vigilante incident at Majeje village under Namakgale policing area outside Phalaborwa. The victims had been accused of robbing a spaza shop and murdering the owner.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The victims were accused by community members, of having committed a business robbery and murder which took place earlier in the morning in which a foreign national, identified as Asanap Aneso aged 25, was allegedly gunned down in his tuck shop and also robbed of an undisclosed amount of money at Majeje village,” Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time. Preliminary reports indicate that three suspects entered the Easy tuck shop, pointed firearms at the owner and demanded money. “One of the suspects then shot him (Aneso) dead and all three fled the scene after taking the money. Community members chased the suspects down, cornered and stoned them. Thereafter, they burnt their bodies,” Mojapelo said.

Story continues below Advertisement