Busted! Instead of putting petrol into SAPS car, a cop pocketed the money from government fleet card

A police officer at Dennilton in the Sekhukhune District and a petrol attendant are expected to appear in the Mdutjana Magistrate's Court, facing charges of fraud after they allegedly shared money swiped from a SA Police Service fleet card. The petrol attendant was arrested on Friday and the 46-year-old police officer was arrested on Monday.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the arrests show that the provincial anti-corruption unit was committed to root out corruption at all levels. “The arrest of the duo comes after a joint investigation into alleged corrupt activities. The arrest was made as part of ongoing efforts to combat corruption within the South African Police Service (SAPS),” said Ledwaba. The police sergeant attached to Matlelerekeng police station was taken into custody after he handed himself to the police.

“Investigations revealed that, on Sunday 24 July 2023 the police sergeant colluded with the petrol attendant in carrying out corrupt activities. The suspect (police officer) went to the filling station to fill up petrol but instead he swiped the State fleet card in return for cash and shared some with the petrol attendant,” said Ledwaba. The manager of the filling station noticed the illegal transaction and alerted the police. “The arrests were made following diligent investigation and evidence gathering,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the efforts of the team of investigators “for their professionalism and dedication of uncovering corrupt activities and tirelessly working to restore and maintain public trust”. Last year, a 48-year-old employee of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) was released on R3,000 bail in a case where he was accused of misusing over R100,000 in a state petrol card. Jim Mohau Ntsasa was arrested by the Hawks after an audit discovered that irregular transactions had been processed at a fuel station in Bloemfontein.

At the time, Hawks Free State spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said the irregular transactions were discovered in April during a preliminary audit conducted at the DPP offices in Bloemfontein. “They discovered that the suspect was using the petrol card to pour diesel into his private vehicle. It is alleged that at the time he was using the card the vehicle was at the garage for repairs,” he said. “The suspect is responsible for fleet and assets at the DPP office. The amount of fuel paid for is estimated to be more than R100,000. The incidents took place during the period of December 2020 until 31 October 2022.”