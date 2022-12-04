Busted: JMPD foils armed robbers’ bid to cause pandemonium in Joburg CBD

Pretoria -- Three men have been arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD)’s undercover reaction unit for conspiracy to commit a business robbery and possession of two unlicensed firearms in the Johannesburg CBD. “On Friday, officers received information from crime intelligence about a group of men who were planning to rob multiple retail outlets including Spitz and Markham,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said.

The suspects' descriptions and modus operandi were given to police officers. “It is alleged that the group of about 12 males, wanted for multiple robberies and murders, would split into smaller groups and terrorise members of the public in the Johannesburg inner city. Whilst on patrol, officers spotted three males matching the description given,” said Fihla. Three armed men have been arrested in Joburg CBD, after the JMPD foiled their plans to terrorise businesses and people in the city centre. Photo: JMPD “The trio was cornered and apprehended at Helen Joseph and Eloff Street. When searched, two unlicensed firearms and 10 rounds of live ammunition were found in their possession.”

The three suspects were arrested, and detained at Joburg Central SAPS, where a case docket was opened for further investigation. “The three will appear in court in due course,” said Fihla. Three armed men have been arrested in Joburg CBD, after the JMPD foiled their plans to terrorise businesses and people in the city centre. Photo: JMPD Last week, a member of the JMPD VIP Unit was commended after he intervened and foiled a car theft attempt, which was in progress in Roodepoort.

At the time, Fihla said the alert policeman was driving along Van Wyk Street in Roodepoort, when he saw three “suspicious males” trying to forcefully open a vehicle. “When the suspects noticed that he was watching, they got into a silver Nissan Almera and drove away. The officer followed the vehicle and called for back-up,” Fihla said. When the Nissan Almera occupants realised they were being followed, they sped off and a high-speed chase ensued.

