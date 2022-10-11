Busted! Joburg cop arrested for demanding R5000 bribe to make case ‘go away’

Rustenburg - A 44-year-old police sergeant, arrested for alleged extortion and corruption, is applying for bail in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Sergeant Amukelani Clifford Shisandaku, attached to the Johannesburg central police station, appeared in court on Monday, and his case was postponed to Tuesday for bail application, the Hawks said.

"It is reported that on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, the sergeant attended a complaint of theft of R4000 in cash at a flat in the Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). "On arrival, the police officer interviewed the landlord of the victims, who had apparently lost the cash. He then ordered him to come with him to the station, where he searched him and discovered R2500 in his possession. “Despite protestation from the landlord that the money was his, the sergeant reportedly forced him to confess to the theft and insisted that he pay the alleged theft victims the balance immediately," said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said the policeman allegedly demanded R5000 from the landlord in order to make the case 'go away'. "He demanded that the money be paid to him by the following day. The landlord agreed and consequently notified the Hawks’ Serious Corruption investigation team, which resulted in the arrest of the Shisandaku on Thursday, 6 October 2022, during a calculated operation." The case continued.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Cape, the Hawks said three people were arrested on Monday on charges of fraud, alternatively theft. "It is alleged that between August 2017 and 2022, the Public Assets Community-based Tenants and Owners’ Association (PACTOA) in Mthatha illegally invaded a number of properties that belong to Eastern Cape Development Cooperation. "It is further reported that the association claimed monthly rentals from the tenants for their personal use. The arrested suspects are alleged to have either collected the rental money themselves or have it being deposited into their bank accounts," said Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

