Butterworth police arrest suspect for unlawful possession of a dismembered penis he was trying to sell

Cape Town – Butterworth police in the Eastern Cape arrested a suspect for unlawful possession of a male body part, while looking for a buyer. The arrest of the suspect was widely shared on social media this past weekend.

A 32-year-old man appeared in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges of unlawful possession of human tissue, after he was arrested at Fingoland Shopping Mall on Tuesday afternoon. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said that the suspect was arrested by members of the public, after they allegedly found him in possession of a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth on Thursday afternoon, and It was believed that he was looking for a buyer in Butterworth. “Preliminary investigation has revealed that a private part was removed (cut) from a 68-year-old man in OR Tambo District, who is currently in hospital.

“The suspect will later be transferred to Mthatha, where he is expected to face a charge of attempted murder,” Nkohli added. Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene has praised the community for arresting the suspect. “This is a despicable and cruel act, and the actions of the suspect is inhumane and justice must take its course,” Meme added.