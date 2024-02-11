Bystander killed in cross-fire in Cato Manor

A bystander was shot and killed in Cato Manor on Saturday afternoon. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda it is reported that three armed suspects approached a vehicle in Bellair Road and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money and other items.

“As they were fleeing from the scene, the suspects allegedly fired shots and a bystander was reportedly caught in the cross fire and died,” said Netshiunda. Netshiunda added police were investigating a case murder and armed robbery. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to a shooting incident near the BP Garage just before 12pm.

“On arrival paramedics found Blue Security and SAPS in attendance with the area cordoned off,” said Jamieson. “Paramedics were shown to where a man was found lying in between the parked vehicles. ” Jamieson added: “The man believed to be in his thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased at the scene. No other injuries were sustained.” In another shooting incident a man was killed in Phoenix in the early hours while attending a birthday party.

The 47-year-old Johannesburg resident allegedly opened fire on armed robbers and they returned fire, killing him. They also stole his firearm. Police said cases of murder and robbery were being investigated by Phoenix SAPS.