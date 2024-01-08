Bystander shot dead, two other men seriously injured in Limpopo attack

Police in Limpopo have launched an extensive manhunt after one person was killed, and two others were seriously injured in Vuwani. The attack happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“According to the information, two men were sitting inside a vehicle at Mangilasi Village when unknown suspects driving in a white BMW opened fire on them. The suspects then fled the scene,” Ledwaba said. “The male driver who was with (another) male person sustained serious injuries. A 27-year-old male bystander was fatally shot during the incident.” The two victims were transported to hospital in a critical condition.

Two occupants of a vehicle were rushed to hospital on Sunday morning, with serious injuries. File Picture: Pexels Police have since opened a case of murder and two counts of attempted murder. “There are no arrests yet, and the motive for the shooting is still unknown,” Ledwaba said. Meanwhile, Limpopo police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe ordered the investigating team to “leave no stone unturned in tracking down the suspects and bringing them to book”.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture: Supplied/SAPS Community members with information that can lead to the apprehension of the suspects are urged to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use My SAPS App, the police appealed. Last year, IOL reported that a 34-year-old Limpopo man was killed in execution style in front of his gate in Ntwane Maswikaneng village, in the Dennilton policing area. At the time, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the victim had arrived home just after midnight, driving a vehicle, when he was shot at point blank range in front of his gate.