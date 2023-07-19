Call for urgent probe after 9-month-old baby boy dies on his first day at a KZN crèche

The KZN MEC of Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the tragic death of a nine-month-old boy at a creche on KZN's North Coast on Tuesday. The incident, which took place in the Zwelisha area in Verulam, reportedly occurred on the baby's first day at the creche.

It is alleged that the baby had been fed and had settled down for a nap before a caregiver discovered him in a non-responsive state. Despite immediate medical assistance, the efforts to save the child were unsuccessful. "The entire community is now in shock and mourning over this heart-rending loss," Khoza expressed.

More on this Mystery behind the sudden death of an 8-month-old boy while at crèche

She emphasised the necessity for law enforcement agencies to probe the circumstances of the child's untimely death while under the creche's care. "We are extremely shocked by the incident, but we pin our trust on the police to get to the bottom of this," she said. "The family and the wider public deserve to know what happened and whether any negligence or malpractice played a role." The incident underscores the urgency for strict regulations and standards in childcare centres, added Khoza. She believes it is vital for parents to have peace of mind when leaving their children in the hands of childcare professionals.

"Loss of such a young life is an unimaginable tragedy. It is society's responsibility to uphold the highest levels of care and safety in all such facilities," she added. Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA detailed their arrival on the scene, stating that the caregivers had found the child unresponsive during a wellness check, about four hours after he fell asleep during lunch. When RUSA medics arrived, they found the child naked, wrapped in a blanket, and showing no signs of life.