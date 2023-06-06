Calls grow for police to ‘expeditiously’ find killers of Limpopo hotel owner and her nephew who were burnt to death

Pretoria – Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Florence Radzilani, has urged police to expedite their investigations into the “callous murder” of two elderly people, at a hotel in the Echo Caves area, around Leboeng, in the Sekhukhune District. On Sunday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo had found bodies of the two murdered people, in different buildings. Both bodies were charred.

Police said a man wearing a balaclava was seen leaving the crime scene, but nobody had been apprehended for the double murder. “The MEC has implored the police to expeditiously conduct investigations into these murders, and bring the perpetrator to book. She is adamant that the mere fact that somebody spotted the suspect should make police investigations a lot easier,” said Vongani Chauke spokesperson for the Limpopo MEC for Transport and Community Safety. “She has also expressed her shock, on how an elderly defenceless people, could be killed and burnt in such a shocking manner. MEC Radzilani has called on members of the public to assist the police with any information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect.”

On Sunday, police at Ohrigstad, in Limpopo’s Sekhukhune District announced a “massive manhunt” for perpetrators who attacked and brutally murdered a prominent businesswoman and her family member at a hotel outside the small town. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, spokesperson for the SAPS in Limpopo, said the incident happened on Saturday after 1pm. “According to the information received, police were alerted of an incident, which suggested that there was trouble on the premises. On their arrival at the scene, they found two burnt bodies of a white male and female inside two different houses,” Ledwaba said.

Police said the hotel owner was 77 years old and her nephew was 73. “According to the information received, one African male, wearing a balaclava was seen fleeing the scene. “The motive for the killing is unknown, and no arrests have been made,” Ledwaba said.