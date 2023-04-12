‘Cancer Dr’ Thandeka Mazibuko defends Nandipha Magudumana, seeks prayers for arrested fugitive doctor

Pretoria – Scores of people including celebrities are frantically trying to disassociate and distanced themselves from the beleaguered Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who has been arrested alongside her lover, Facebook rapist Thabo Bester. But one, Dr Thandeka Mazibuko, who is known as the ‘cancer doctor’ on social media, has gone against the tide by defending Magudumana saying she needed support and prayers.

Mazibuko posted on her social media platforms saying Magudumana’s actions reflect on all medical doctors and black women. Her controversial post comes after Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania together with convicted rapist and murderer Bester, as they attempted to escape from authorities in SA. It is believed that Magudumana, who has claimed to be Bester’s customary wife, played a role in assisting Bester from escaping at the Mangaung Correction Services.

Magudumana lived with Bester at a R12-million Hyde Park mansion they rented for over R40 000 per month. Mazibuko has urged prayers and support for Magudumana, as well as all for the victims in the Bester matter. “If you are in Tanzania , please visit this young lady and pray with her for her soul to change and realise that our profession is sacred cannot be tarnished by her actions.

“We cannot be black; our families work so hard to produce doctors then just end up in dirt and shame. “Hate me for this but this but her soul needs saving for us to save everyone from future harm. If she does not change, she becomes more (of a) danger for everyone because the knowledge she has of human bodies can be used by criminals and cause even more harm. “I am my sister’s keeper. Whatever she has done she has learnt from it. She is now wiser (and) I need women to can carry her in prayer… This woman will come out victorious and with a different testimony; please carry her in prayer. Even if it’s writing letters of support,’’ Mazibuko wrote.

Even though her post faced a barrage of criticism, Mazibuko stood her ground and said Magudumana is not the first doctor to violate the law. She mentioned numerous doctors who were found to be in contravention with the law and are apparently still free. The VERY CORRUPT @HPCSA SMH, REPORT PROF AMO JORDAN AND prof hist , The @hpcsa Dr Motau, was arrested in relation to serious allegations of fraud and corruption during his tenure as the head of the Free State Department of Health. #corruptsa . Read @HPCSA_ pic.twitter.com/TRuyawEs3U — Dr Thandeka Mazibuko (@cancerdr3) April 12, 2023 ‘’We must pray for this lady to be saved from herself. We cannot afford to have black female physicians committing any more crimes. We need to come together and help this soul… Jesus died for sinners not angels. Cast the first stone if you never did no wrong,’’ she concluded.

Magudumana and Bester were expected to be deported back to South Africa soon. In May last year, Bester escaped from the prison facility which is being run by G4S, after he faked his fiery death. It has since been established that Bester, together with prison officials, executed his elaborate jailbreak, where they swopped his body with another unknown person’s body in Cell 35 at the Bloemfontein facility.