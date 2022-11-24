Candle blamed as six die in Kamesh shack fire

Rustenburg - Six people, including three children, died in a shack fire on Thursday, in Kamesh near Kariega, formerly Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape. The family reportedly went to bed, leaving a candle burning after there had been load shedding.

"Police attended to a complaint of a shack fire in Moeggesukkel in Kamesh. On arrival, the shack was completely gutted to the ground. "The mother woke up when the shack had already started burning. The woman and her husband managed to escape through a window, however, the remaining six people could not get out in time. “The neighbours assisted in dousing the flames with buckets of water while waiting for the fire brigade to arrive," said Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

She said the couple’s three children, three year-old boy, Asciwalise Ngqina, six-year-old girl, Asipile Ngqina and 11-year-old girl, Ibanathi Ngqina died in the fire. "Three other adults, aged between 22 and 48, who were also in the house, died. Their names are yet to be established and their next of kin to be traced," Naidu said. The mother sustained burn wounds to both her arms and hands. She was treated on the scene by paramedics, while the father sustained burn wounds on his face and arms. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

An inquest docket was opened for investigation. "Police are urging residents to be extra cautious when using alternate lighting during load shedding. Candles, gas and paraffin stoves must be switched off before going to bed. The use of these type of lighting must be constantly checked to avoid situations such as this tragic incident," she said. IOL