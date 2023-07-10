Cape cops nab three over possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs

Police members attached to Maitland Flying Squad arrested three men for being in possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs in Goodwood and Mitchells Plain on Sunday evening.
The members responded to information and proceeded to the corners of Alice and CJ Langenhoven Streets in Goodwood when they saw a man who fled when he saw the patrol vehicle.
"The police members gave chase and arrested and detained the man. He was found in possession of an imitation firearm and drugs," police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said.
In an unrelated incident police members of operation restore pursued information pertaining to a premises where drugs are being stored.
"They approached the residence in Nina Street and searched the premises.
High-speed car chase ends in arrest in Hanover Park
Four suspects arrested for stolen goods and a hijacked truck
Police recover hijacked cargo truck in Manenberg
LISTEN: Suspect who robbed motorist along R300 nabbed
Call for Ipid to be made into an independent chapter nine institution
Six cops busted on abalone graft charges
Corrupt cops to face day in court after carting drugs in police vehicle
"They confiscated 13 parcels of dagga and arrested and detained a suspect on a charge of dealing in dagga," Swartbooi said.
The platoon proceeded to an identified address in Rita Street where they searched all the occupants and found an unknown man in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
"They arrested and detained the 28-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said.
Swartbooi added that once they charged the suspects they are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Goodwood and Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Courts on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs.
IOL