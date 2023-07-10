Independent Online
Monday, July 10, 2023

Cape cops nab three over possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs

Western Cape police confiscated dagga and an imitation gun. Picture: SAPS

Published 1h ago

Police members attached to Maitland Flying Squad arrested three men for being in possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs in Goodwood and Mitchells Plain on Sunday evening.

The members responded to information and proceeded to the corners of Alice and CJ Langenhoven Streets in Goodwood when they saw a man who fled when he saw the patrol vehicle.

"The police members gave chase and arrested and detained the man. He was found in possession of an imitation firearm and drugs," police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

In an unrelated incident police members of operation restore pursued information pertaining to a premises where drugs are being stored.

"They approached the residence in Nina Street and searched the premises.

"They confiscated 13 parcels of dagga and arrested and detained a suspect on a charge of dealing in dagga," Swartbooi said.

The platoon proceeded to an identified address in Rita Street where they searched all the occupants and found an unknown man in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"They arrested and detained the 28-year-old man on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said.

Swartbooi added that once they charged the suspects they are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Goodwood and Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Courts on charges of possession of firearms and ammunition, and drugs.

