Cape Town - Western Cape police have arrested four suspects who were allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and dagga, in separate incidences during the weekend.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said police were busy with patrols in Delft on Saturday when they responded to information and proceeded to an address in The Hague, where they found two males and searched the premises.
“Their persistence were rewarded when they confiscated an unlicensed firearm with ammunition. The two males aged 39 and 40 were arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi said.
In an unrelated arrest, Swartbooi said police officers followed up on a tip off on Sunday relating to drug dealing in Mitchells Plain.
“The patrol vehicles approached the address in Siberion Street in Rocklands and searched the premises. They confiscated a consignment of dagga and cash.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of dagga.” he said.
In a third incident, police officers were patrolling in Nyanga on Sunday when they received a tip off about an unknown man in possession of a firearm in Zwelitsha.
“They operationalised the information and tactically approached the location on foot. When the male who fitted the description saw the police members, he changed direction and tried to evade an arrest with police members in pursuit.
“They stopped the male in his tracks, searched him, and confiscated a black revolver with ammunition. The 24-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Swartbooi added.
Swartbooi confirmed that once charged the suspects are expected to make their respective court appearances in the Bellville, Mitchells Plain and Athlone Magistrates’ Court on the relevant charges.
