Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Cape police arrest two suspects on charges of possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Police arrest two suspects on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition in Simon's Town and Stellenbosch separately.Picture: SAPS Facebook

Published 1h ago

Cape Town - Western Cape police officers have arrested two suspects possessing unlicensed firearms and ammunition, in Simon's Town and Stellenbosch.

The determination and commitment of police officers in the Western Cape to rid the streets of unlicensed firearms proved to be successful when they responded to complaints and searched the area close to the suspects, confiscating two firearms with ammunition in two isolated interventions on Monday and Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Simon’s Town police responded to a complaint of domestic violence on Monday and drove to Harbour Heights Drive.

"Upon their arrival at the premises they confiscated a .38 Special revolver with ammunition hidden behind a wooden frame.

"They arrested and detained a 63-year-old man on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said.

Meanwhile Stellenbosch police responded to a complaint of a business robbery in Merriman Street at around 12.45pm.

"Upon arrival at the scene they found a man who sustained injuries as a result of a shooting in the vicinity. They inspected the area and found a 9mm Norinco pistol hidden close to the injured person.

"The suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition," Swartbooi said.

Once charged the suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Simon's Town and Stellenbosch magistrate’s courts.

IOL

